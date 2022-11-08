Arshad Sharif’s killing: PM Shehbaz calls for formation of judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to constitute judicial commission to probe killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the prime minister has penned down a letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, seeking the formation of judicial commission to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In the letter, PM Shehbaz urged the chief justice to constitute a commission, comprising of all available judges of Supreme Court (SC). The prime minister said the commission may consider following questions specifically:

“What procedure Arshad Sharif adopted to travel abroad in August 2022; Who facilitated the journalist to travel abroad; Was any federal or provincial agency, institution or administration aware of the threat to the journalist; If Sharif’s life was in danger, what measures were taken to protect him; What were the circumstances due to which Sharif went to Kenya from United Arab Emirates?”

The prime minister noted that formation of commission was necessary for the rule of law in the country. “In fulfilling this responsibility, the federal government will provide every possible support to the commission”, he added.

PM Shehbaz noted that a committee – comprising representatives of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – was sent to Kenya soon after the tragic incident took place. “The journalist’s contact must be investigated before his departure from Pakistan,” he added.

The letter pointed out that the federal government had formed a commission under a retired Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, however it was rejected by the journalist’s mother.

“The slain journalist’s mother had urged you [CJP Umar Ata Banidal] to form a judicial commission, a request which the federal government fully support,” he added, noting that suspicions were raised on the federal government and state institutions about Sharif’s killing.

Earlier, a three-member inquiry commission headed by former LHC judge Justice Retired Abdul Shakoor Paracha was formed by the federal government to probe into Arshad Sharif’s assassination case.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government has given approval for the constitution of the three-member commission that will be headed by Justice Retd Abdul Shakoor Paracha. Sources said that the summary for the inquiry commission was approved through circulation.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid were included as members of the commission.

