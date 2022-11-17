Imran Khan attack case: Prime suspect Naveed Meher sent on physical remand

GUJRANWALA: A special court of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has granted 12-day physical remand of the prime suspect Naveed Meher in the Imran Khan attack case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The prime suspect Naveed Meher was produced before a special court of the ATC Gujranwala in the Imran Khan attack case. Strict security arrangements were made during his production to the court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The three members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) including Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ehsanullah Chohan, Superintendent Police (SP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore Naseebullah Khan and SP Malik Tariq also attended the hearing.

READ: JIT BEGINS PROBE INTO IMRAN KHAN ATTACK CASE

The police force sought 30-day physical remand of Meher, however, the court granted a 12-day remand of the prime suspect and handed him over to the JIT.

The suspect will be produced before the special court on November 29.

Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene in Wazirabad. The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

Suspect Naveed Meher was presented before the court 10 days after the registration of the FIR. The suspect apprised the judge that he was kept under custody for 10 days before being produced to the court.

READ: PTI LEADERS FILE PLEAS IN SC, REGISTRIES SEEK IMRAN KHAN ATTACK PROBE

The judge expressed outrage over the delayed production of the suspect. The court also ordered to probe into the delay in the production of Naveed Meher and asked the JIT head to ascertain the responsible.

The special court’s judge sought a reply from the JIT head in the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

In the shooting on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad, a party worker was killed and six people including Imran Khan were injured.

Comments