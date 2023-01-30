Imran Khan attack: Forensic report of bullets, weapons surfaces

LAHORE: A forensic report of bullets and weapons used in attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad has surfaced, revealing that one bullet has hit him directly, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the forensic report, almost 31 bullet shells were found at the spot of the attack.

The report stated that three bullet shells were found from the speaker placed on the container, three were found from the container grill, and 14 bullet shells were on the road.

The forensic report further revealed that ten bullet shells were found from the ground near the prime suspect Naveed’s house and one from the shop nearby.

One bullet hit the PTI chief Imran Khan directly while two bullets shot through another object before hitting him.

As a result of the bullets, a metal shard was stuck in his body which was also operated.

The reports stated that four bullet shells found from the spot of the attack were fired by the main suspect Naveed while two bullets were fired from a Kalashnikov rifle.

The forensic report of the bullets that injured Ahmed Chatta and Imran Yousaf was also carried out.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

