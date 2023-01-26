Imran Khan attack: PTI challenges Centre’s JIT in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the federal government’s formation of a second joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack on former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the federal government’s formation of a second joint investigation team to investigate Imran Khan attack.

Dr Yasmin Rashid filed the petition in which the Centre, Punjab government, and others have been made parties.

In the petition, it was argued that the JIT formed by the federal government to investigate the assassination attempt was illegal, adding that the provincial government had already formed a JIT.

The PTI pleaded that the Centre cannot form a JIT when another has already been constituted by the Punjab government, asking the LHC to declare the Centre’s JIT invalid.

The petition also urged the court to stop the federal government’s JIT from carrying out investigation until the final decision on the case is not announced.

Earlier on Jan 23, the federal government constituted the JIT comprising representatives from the Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to investigate Imran Khan attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

