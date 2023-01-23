Ghulam Dogar removed as Lahore CCPO, JIT convener

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has replaced Ghulam Mahmood Dogar with Bilal Siddique, who was serving as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) at the time of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march on May 25.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was also removed as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Dogar has been instructed to report to Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Punjab IG changed

Meanwhile, the federal government has appointed Dr Usman Anwar as new Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP), replacing Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

According to a notification, the federal government removed Punjab IG Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and instructed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

Dr Usman Anwar was performing his duties as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Motorway Police. Usman Anwar has previously been posted as an Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab.

Earlier on January 22, the Punjab Home Department changed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November 3 attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to the notification issued by Home Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retired) Asadullah Khan, three key committee members, who had been probing the case for the past two months, had been replaced.

The provincial government did not change the JIT head, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The new JIT members include District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Akmal, SP Anjum Kamal, and Jhang Crime Investigation Agency DSP Nasir Nawaz.

The development comes days after the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar blamed the JIT members for ‘damaging’ the Wazirabad Attack case.

JIT head CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar submitted the report against the JIT members to the additional chief secretary’s home and requested to take strict action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Comments