Imran Khan attack: Injured security guard gets Rs2mn cheque

MALAKAND: A security guard, who sustained wounds while saving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Wazirabad attack, has been handed over a compensation cheque amounting to Rs2 million, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cheque was handed over to the injured security guard Zahid Hussain by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Deputy Secretary-General of PTI, Junaid Akbar reached the house of the injured security guard to give away the compensation cheque.

He lauded the bravery of the security guard for saving the life of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Wazirabad attack during a public rally.

Read more: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments