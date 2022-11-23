Imran Khan attack: JIT collects CCTV footage: sources

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has collected CCTV footage of police station, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources say, the accused Naveed opened fire at 4:07 pm and the police arrested him at 4:14 pm from a junkyard nearby the spot of the attack.

The accused was handed over to SHO Shehbaz Hunjra before giving him to CTD custody at 6:30 pm, the sources having knowledge of the matter said.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) decided to interrogate all the police and security officials positioned at the PTI long march in Waziradbad on the day of the attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

