Imran Khan attack: JIT to interrogate policemen stationed on long march security

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif Imran Khan has decided to interrogate all the police and security officials positioned at the PTI long march in Waziradbad on the day of the attack, ARY News reported.

According to details, the JIT formed to investigate the attack on the PTI Chief in Wazirabad has decided to interrogate the 570 policemen stationed at the long march. There were uniformed and civil dress policemen performing security duty on the day of the attack.

The JIT has also announced to interrogate the DPO Wazirabad.

The JIT has already investigated the attackers Naveed and his relative who were arrested some days back. The JIT has also interrogated two other detained Waqas and Sajid.

“Naveed had purchased the weapon from Waqas and Sajid Butt in 20 thousand rupees,” sources said. “What he said when he purchased the weapon,” JIT members questioned the detainees.

Investigation team’s head Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and member Syed Khurram Ali Shah returned from Wazirabad to Lahore yesterday, sources added.

The JIT had earlier visited the crime scene in Wazirabad.

The joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

