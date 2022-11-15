Imran Khan attack: JIT fails to launch investigation

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to investigate the attack on the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has failed to initiate its probe despite the passage of 12 days to the Wazirabad attack, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

It has been learnt that the members of the JIT have not been officially informed about the probe as the Punjab home ministry has only issued a letter to investigate the matter so far.

Sources say JIT members have not been contacted by the Punjab government or the IGP office for the probe. Furthermore, the IGP Punjab is on 14 days’ leaves, while in his absence even, the acting IGP has failed in passing orders for the probe to the JIT members.

Read more: Imran Khan attack: Punjab cabinet finalises names for JIT

It may be noted that the alleged attacker named Naveed is still in the custody of the Gujranwala police, while the police have failed to present him before the court despite the passage of 12 days to the attack on Imran Khan.

Earlier, it was reported that Additional Inspector-General (IG) Highways and Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara will head the joint investigation team (JIT).

The other members included were Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Nasir Mehmood Dasti, Additional IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haque Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebullah. Other representatives of relevant agencies would assist the investigation team

