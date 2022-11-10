Imran Khan attack: Punjab cabinet finalises names for JIT

LAHORE: The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) of Punjab has finalised names for joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Establishment Tariq Rustam will head the joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The other members include RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram, Additional IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haque Chauhan, Senor Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebullah and DPO Zafar Buzdar.

The names were changed after Law Minister’s Law and Order Committee failed to agreed upon the names finalised for JTI earlier.

Earlier, it was reported that Additional Inspector-General (IG) Highways and Patrol Riaz Nazir Gara will head the joint investigation team (JIT).

The other members included were Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway Nasir Mehmood Dasti, Additional IG Monitoring Ehsanul Haque Chauhan and Senor Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naseebullah. Other representatives of relevant agencies would assist the investigation team.

A day earlier, the provincial government had decided to form a joint investigation team to probe the attack on former prime minister.

The Punjab Cabinet Committee has also decided to provide special security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and in the second phase of the long march, strict security arrangements have been made for the container.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat said that the police and district administration should keep in touch with the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, bullet-proof rostrum and glass will be installed on the container, deployment of snipers and other security arrangements should not be neglected.

In the meeting, it was also decided to talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to open the motorways soon and give way to the judges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

