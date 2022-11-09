Punjab govt decides to form JIT to probe attack on Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The decision to form the JIT was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, which was chaired by the chairman of the committee, Raja Basharat, through a video link from Rawalpindi.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Joint Investigation Team will be headed by Additional IG Highways Patrol Riaz Nazir, other members of the JIT will include representatives of the relevant agencies.

The Punjab Cabinet Committee has also decided to provide special security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and in the second phase of the long march, strict security arrangements have been made for the container.

Chairman Committee Raja Basharat said that the police and district administration should keep in touch with the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, bullet-proof rostrum and glass will be installed on the container, deployment of snipers and other security arrangements should not be neglected.

In the meeting, it was also decided to talk to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to open the motorways soon and give way to the judges.

