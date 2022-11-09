PTI to resume long march tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that PTI’s long march will resume from tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

تحریک انصاف کا حقیقی آزادی مارچ کل سے دوبارہ شروع ہو گا، اس سلسلے میں آج گوجرانوالہ آور لاہور ڈویژن کے ذمہ داران کی میٹنگ ہو گی جس کے بعدسینئر لیڈرشپ کااجلاس ہو گا،راولپنڈی پہنچنے کی تاریخ میں اب کوئ توسیع نہی انشاللہ عمران خان تیسرے ہفتے میں لاکھوں لوگوں کے ساتھ راولپنڈی ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 9, 2022

The PTI leader further said there will be a meeting of the officials of the Gujranwala and Lahore divisions today, after which a senior leadership meeting of the party will be held.

He said Imran Khan will be in Rawalpindi to lead the march in the third week of November.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession. The attack was being called an assassination attempt.

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

