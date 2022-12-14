Imran Khan attack: JIT records statements of Yasmeen Rashid, others

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan recorded statements of three people including Punjab Minister Yasmeen Rashid, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting sources.

JIT headed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar is probing the case.

Sources within JIT said the statements of three people were recorded yesterday (Tuesday) at the CCPO Lahore office.

The JIT recorded statements of Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Zubair Khan Niazi and Umer Farooq and were also cross-examined.

The report into the assassination attempt on Imran Khan will be submitted at the earliest to the Punjab government, said sources.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan collected CCTV footage of police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

