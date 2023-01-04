Imran Khan attack: JIT starts finalizing interim challan in case

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has started preparing an interim challan in the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan attack case in Wazirabad, Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said the JIT has finalized a separate report over leaking Naveed, the main suspect in the attack, videos.

The report of leaking videos of the main suspect have been also made part of the interim challan. The report says when the JIT asked the policemen, why they leak the video of Naveed, they replied, ‘On the orders of the senior.’

The sources said that the JIT has received clear evidence of three attackers in the Wazirabad incident. The third attack was carried out by the assailant from the high-rise building at the crime scene.

Read more: Imran Khan attack case: JIT to submit probe, forensic report to court

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments