Imran Khan attack: JIT summons Faisal Vawda

LAHORE: The joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has summoned Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Punjab government JIT has included the former PTI leader Faisal Vawda in the investigation and asked him to appear before the JIT along with all the documents supporting his claims.

The former PTI leader addressed a press conference on October 26 and said that the Azadi march will witness bloodshed and deaths.

The joint investigation team has also summoned 35 other PTI leaders including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed, Imran Ismail, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and Faisal Javed.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan collected CCTV footage of police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on Imran Khan on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

