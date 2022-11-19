Imran Khan attack: Muazzam was shot from another gun, not Naveed’s

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Home Adviser Omar Sarfraz Cheema has made startling revelations about the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Omar Sarfraz Cheema revealed that there was more than one shooter who attacked the former prime minister during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad.

“The investigation so far has confirmed that the prime suspect – Naveed – was not alone,” he said, alleging that Muazzam – the slain PTI worker – was shot from another gun, but not from Naveed’s one.

Citing a post-mortem report, the Punjab Home Adviser said that Muazzam was not shot at close range. “The prime suspect – Naveed – did not have as much bullets as reported to be fired on the spot,” he added.

Read More: Wazirabad attack: Post-mortem reveals Moazzam was shot in head

Regarding the prime suspect, the former governor Punjab said that Naveed is an addict, not a religious fanatic. He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been running a campaign of religious hatred for past four to five months. “There is a similarity between the attacker’s statement and the PML-N campaign,” he noted.

“We as a government tried our best to register the first information minister (FIR)”, Cheema said, adding that they received an apologetic response from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to registrar.

Read More: Imran Khan attack: Prime suspect Naveed reveals his full plan

He further said that some ‘elements’ were involved in the leak of two videos of the attacker in custody. “When the police were asked in this regard, they said they were compelled,” he added.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema also pointed out that Punjab Chief Minister did not ask the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) not to register FIR. “The federal government is creating hurdles in Punjab’s governance including this case,” he added.

Cheema claimed that Imran Khan’s life was still in danger and security measures have been taken in this regard. “Keeping the attacker’s life safe until the case is over is also a challenge,” he noted, everything will be clear once JIT complete its investigation.

Comments