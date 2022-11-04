Imran Khan attack: Punjab govt retrieves important data from Naveed’s phone

LAHORE: In a major development, the Punjab government has retrieved important data from the cellphone of the suspected assailant in a gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, during a public rally, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the initial investigation, several videos of a religious political party has been recovered from the suspected attacker’s cellphone, the sources say.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to unearth the details of the contacts, Naveed established from his cellphone.

It may be noted that the suspected attacker has been shifted to Lahore for interrogation in the case from Wazirabad.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the sources said.

The attack on Khan’s convoy, killed one man and wounded at least 10 others, significantly raising the stakes in political crisis gripping the country since Khan’s ousting in April.

Khan “was stable and he was doing fine” at Shaukat Khanum hospital, his doctor Faisal Sultan told the media.

The PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night, while a team of doctors led by Dr Faisal Sultan will examine him in the morning again.

