Imran Khan attack: PTI announces countrywide protests after Friday prayers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced countrywide protests after Friday prayers in the wake of the attack on party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that PTI will be holding countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till Imran Khan’s demands are met.

“The protests will continue until Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

The attack on Khan’s convoy, killed one man and wounded at least 10 others, significantly raising the stakes in political crisis gripping the country since Khan’s ousting in April.

Khan “was stable and he was doing fine” at Shaukat Khanum hospital, his doctor Faisal Sultan told the media.

The PTI chief underwent CT Scan, X-Rays and other tests at the hospital at night, while a team of doctors led by Dr Faisal Sultan will examine him in the morning again.

The PTI chief escaped with at least one bullet wound to his right leg when a gunmen sprayed pistol fire at his container truck in Wazirabad.

The former prime minister had been leading a campaign convoy of thousands since last week from Lahore to the capital Islamabad when he was attacked.

US condemns attack

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has condemned the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief during the long march.

Antony Blinken said in a Twitter message, “The US strongly condemns the shooting of Khan’s at a political rally.”

The U.S. strongly condemns the shooting of @ImranKhanPTI at a political rally. We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed. All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 3, 2022



“We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed. All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics,” he added.

