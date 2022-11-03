Second assailant who attacked Imran Khan identified: sources

WAZIRABAD: The second attacker, who opened fire at former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has been identified, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, the second attacker was identified as Faisal Butt – a resident of Sialkot – who opened fire on Imran Khan from the other side.

Sources told ARY News that Faisal Butt had received two bullets in his leg and escaped from the hospital in an injured situation a few days earlier. The police have left for Sialkot to arrest the accused Faisal Butt.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Earlier, the police have arrested a suspect who opened fire at the former premier during PTI long march. The assailant confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement available with ARY News, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.

