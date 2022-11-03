Imran Khan attack: Punjab CM takes notice of leaking suspect’s confessional video

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attacker’s confessional statement after the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan during the long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect’s confessional statement, the station house officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended.

The chief minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station’s staffers were confiscated and they will be sent for forensic audit.

Pervaiz Elahi issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker. He directed IG Punjab to begin probe to ascertain the motives of the gun attack.

The directives were issued in an emergency session chaired by the Punjab CM today.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

Attacker’s video statement

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march, has confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target.

In a video statement available with ARY News, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.

The attacker further said he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone, adding that he tried killing Imran because he was ‘misleading the people’ “I could not bear watching it so I tried to kill him,” the suspect said in the video statement.

When asked if he had any accomplices, he said nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest. The suspect said he had parked his bike at the shop of his maternal uncle.

