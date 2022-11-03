Imran Khan was my only target, says attacker in video message  

WAZIRABAD: The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during party’s long march, has confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement available with ARY News, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.

The attacker further said he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone, adding that he tried killing Imran because he was ‘misleading the people’ “I could not bear watching it so I tried to kill him,” the suspect said in the video statement.

When asked if he had any accomplices, he said nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest. The suspect said he had parked his bike at the shop of his maternal uncle.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PTI Secretay General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman was injured in a targeted attack during long march. Sources told ARY News that the person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

