Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, others condemn attack on Imran Khan

LAHORE: Several political leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz, have condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during party’s long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter account, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif condemned the firing incident on Imran Khan and his companions. He also prayed for the recovery of those injured.

میں عمران خان اور ان کے ساتھیوں پر فائرنگ کی مذمت کرتا ہوں اور زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کے لئیے دعا گو ہوں۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) November 3, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the former premier and others injured.

عمران خان پر فائرنگ کی مزمت کرتی ہوں اور ان سمیت تمام زخمیوں کی صحت کے لیے اللّہ تعالی سے دعاگو ہوں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari urged the authorities concerned to conduct a full investigation. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the PTI Chairman.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his to condemn the incident. “Praying for his swift recovery,” he wrote on Twitter.

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Praying for his swift recovery. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 3, 2022

In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo denounced the firing on PTI leadership during the long march.

Wishing for the fast recovery of the injured, Bizenjo said the perpetrators would be brought to justice without delay.

PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Gujranwala and ordered the Interior Ministry to submit a report of the incident as soon as possible.

I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

The PM took to Twitter to express his condemnation of the attack on the PTI long march in Gujranwala, saying he prayed for the well-being of the people injured in the attack.

The federal government would provide every possible resource to the Punjab government in the investigation of the attack, he added.

President Arif Alvi condemns ‘assassination attempt’

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi also condemned the ‘assassination attempt’ on Khan and said that the incident is not only alarming but it is also cowardly. He confirmed that a bullet hit his leg but added that he was safe.

Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 3, 2022

“Strongly condemn heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave Khan. I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident,” the president tweeted.

ISPR condemns attack on long march

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march in Gujranwala.

According to details, ISPR issued a statement and condemned the attack on PTI long march, and expressed their condelonces to the family of the person reported dead amid the firing. The institution prays for the speecdy recovery of the PTI leader and all other injured, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

