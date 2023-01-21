Imran Khan attack: Suspect’s cellphone had data shared by PML-N leaders

LAHORE: The prosecutor general claims that the of prime suspect of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s attack had data that was shared by the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah, Information minister Maryam Aurangzeb and PML-N leader javed latif, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prosecutor Punjab urged to take legal action against the four members of JIT.

He confirmed several points of the JIT convener Ghulam Hussain Dogar and blamed the members of JIT for damaging the high-profile case’s investigation.

The report states that the two reports from the forensic agency clearly showed that there were three attackers. The first forensic report also showed initially evidence of two shooters were found but later the third shooter’s evidence was also mentioned.

These four members of the JIT have tried to temper the evidence which is a crime and misconduct too.

The report further said that the prosecutor general is worried that these members of JIT will mislead the investigation.

The report concluded that there is enough evidence against four members of JIT, strict actioned need to be taken against them and they can get up to three years imprisonment and a fine as well.

Read more: CCPO LAHORE BLAMES JIT MEMBERS FOR ‘DAMAGING’ WAZIRABAD ATTACK CASE

Earlier, the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar blamed the JIT members for ‘damaging’ the Wazirabad Attack case.

JIT head CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar submitted the report against the JIT members to the additional chief secretary’s home and requested to take strict action against them.

He blamed the other members of JIT for ruining the case and said that the members of the JIT leaked the secret information to social media and mainstream media and damaged the case.

The JIT head Gulam Dogar said that the two members did not carry out the inquiry that’s why the judge reprimanded the JIT head on November 17.

Comments