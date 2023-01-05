Imran Khan attack: Who recorded statement of prime suspect Naveed?

LAHORE: The CCTV of the statement recording of Prime suspect Naveed Meher accused of attack on the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, made shocking revelation, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CCTV footage showed the DPO Gujrat handed over his phone to SHO.

The SHO then went on to record the confessional video statement of the alleged suspect of the Wazirabad attack.

The footage further showed that the SHO returned the phone to the DPO. It is important to know that the DPO is still performing his duties on his post.

The attack on PTI chief Imran Khan was carried out on November 3, 2022, and the time and date shown on the CCTV footage were also on the same date at 05:28 pm.

Earlier, Mian Dawood, the lawyer of the prime suspect Naveed Bashir in the Wazirabad attack, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was injured has claimed that the incident was ‘planted’ by his own party PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

