Wazirabad attack was ‘planted’ by PTI, claims suspect Naveed’s counsel

LAHORE: Mian Dawood, the lawyer of the prime suspect Naveed Bashir in the Wazirabad attack, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was injured has claimed that the incident was ‘planted’ by his own party PTI.

“Wazirabad incident was planned and has nothing to do with the reality,” Mian Dawood alleged while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

During the presser, the counsel said the JIT did not investigate the matter on merit and they deny accepting its report. The statements of the policemen were also neglected by the JIT in the Wazirabad attack, Mian Dawood said.

After the forensic report of the Wazirabad attack, the situation has been cleared that the JIT has conducted the investigation in a fraudulent manner because the team had already formed before the FIR was filed.

Naveed’s counsel further said that the weapon of the guard from which Moazzam was killed, was not ‘given’ for the forensic and questioned why the JIT had not made the video, a part of the record, in which firing was done from the container.

He alleged that PTI is misleading people about the Wazirabad attack. Commenting on the injury to the PTI chairman Imran Khan, Dawood said, according to PTI, the former prime minister was hit with eight bullets but in a video, only one mark on his leg is visible.

