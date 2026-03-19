Sohail Afridi urges PM to ensure prisoner family rights for PTI founder

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to ensure that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, are allowed to meet their family members on the occasion of Eid, ARY News reported.

In the letter, the chief minister noted that the issue of family visit rights for the incarcerated Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi has been raised repeatedly, but concerns remain over the denial of their basic entitlements.

Sohail Afridi emphasized that facilitating prisoners’ meetings with their families is both a legal obligation and a humanitarian necessity. He stressed that inmates must be treated in accordance with the law and provided access to humane conditions, including proper medical care.

The letter further pointed out that despite provisions in the jail manual and existing court orders, fundamental rights are allegedly not being fully implemented.

Citing the Pakistan Prisons Act and prison rules, the chief minister called for ensuring that the PTI founder, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are granted all rights guaranteed under the legal framework.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to issue necessary directives to relevant authorities to uphold these rights, particularly in light of the upcoming Eid festivities.

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Earlier, Noreen Niazi, sister of the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, expressed hope that she would be allowed to meet her brother during her visit to the jail.

Speaking to the media, she said the family comes every week with the expectation of a meeting, adding that they remain hopeful that today’s meeting will take place.

She stated that a High Court judge had assured them that arrangements would be made for the meeting, but alleged that jail authorities are not complying with court orders and legal requirements.

Niazi criticized the conditions of Imran Khan’s confinement, saying he is being subjected to injustices and kept in isolation, which she termed a “grave.”

Responding to criticism in political circles, she said she was unaware of remarks regarding Sohail Afridi, adding that “these days, everyone is being criticised.”

She also rejected claims that Aleema Khan was responsible for restrictions on meetings, calling such allegations baseless.

Noreen Niazi reiterated that Imran Khan does not believe in striking any “deal,” emphasizing that he is not among those who make deals.