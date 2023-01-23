Imran Khan summons party leaders for consultation on Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday called a meeting of senior leadership of the party for consultation on the appointment of Mohsin Naqbi, as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

In the meeting, the PTI bigwigs would consider legal and political options against the appointment made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday after the outgoing chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposition leader failed to reach a consensus.

After the consultatory meeting, Imran Khan would hold a press conference later in the day.

Mohsin Naqvi took oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) in a ceremony held in Governor’s House on Sunday night.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja held the key meeting of the ECP senior officials today to decide on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

The parliamentary committee comprises of the government and the opposition members, failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister slot on Friday.

