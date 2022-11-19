Imran Khan calls on supporters to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of the long march via video link, the former premier said asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November between 1-2pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

“We can never achieve real freedom while sitting at home,” the former prime minister said, urging the supporters to come out and forced the government to call snap polls.

He also criticized the incumbent government over ‘failed economic policies’, saying that the present rules do not have any plan or road map to lift the country out of crises.

“What Pakistan has achieved by regime change in the last seven months,” he asked, adding: “Why they were them on the country.”

Imran Khan further said that the nation cannot afford to remain neutral at the current juncture. “I have no need to risk my life and set out but it was in my mind from childhood that death is better than slavery,” he added.

‘Toshakhana gifts’

Regarding the wristwatch scandal, Imran Khan alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was behind the ‘fake’ story against him.

“They made the story on me about what I did with the watch,” he said, adding that he would not get justice from local courts and that is why he would be approaching international courts.

‘Threats to my life’

Imran Khan claimed that his life was still in danger after the Wazirabad assassination attempt against him. He said he had received ‘death threats’ in the past six months. “I knew that they were making a plan to kill me,” he added.

He said that those who had tried the previous attack against him were still present and so there was a persistent threat to his life.

The former premier also expressed disappointment over the journalist community for its alleged lack of action on the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

“The journalist community should have taken a stand on how cases were registered against him and threats that were given to him,” Imran said. He said the matter was not about him but the entire nation.

May’s long march

The PTI Chairman also criticised the federal government for the treatment meted out to his party workers and supporters during the previous long march to Islamabad in May.

“I will never forget what the incumbent government did to my party workers and supporters on May 25,” he said, claiming that security personnel had entered the homes of PTI workers and harassed their families.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said that party’s long march would enter Rawat city today where former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil next strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the “final stage has arrived” in anticipation of the day Imran Khan will call supporters to converge in Rawalpindi.

“The final stage has arrived. Be prepared. Imran Khan will give a call to people today to reach Rawalpindi,” he tweeted.

Chaudhry said that PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, who are leading separate convoys, will meet at Rawat today from where the marchers would move towards Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi security finalised ahead of PTI long march

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan to welcome the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is likely to enter the city on Saturday.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

At least 15 sections (each consisting of five fully armed commandos, one vehicle, and a driver), of elite force and 122 commandos will also be deployed while more than 1,500 personnel, consisting of 75 reserves of police, will be on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

In the case of Imran Khan’s participation in the march, he will be provided with “a box security cover in the style of the security of former prime ministers”.

Moreover, special security teams will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during long march in Rawalpindi.

