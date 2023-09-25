31.9 C
PTI chairman cannot be produced in nikah case, court informed

ISLAMABAD: Attock Jail administration on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman cannot be produced before the court in nikah case, ARY News reported.

On the last hearing of the case, Civil judge Qudratullah asked the court staff to issue the summon to present the PTI chief in court to the Attock jail superintendent.

In a written reply submitted in the court of Civil Jude Qudratullah, Attock Jail said, the PTI chairman is in jail in a cipher case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The response was submitted to the court in line with the orders of the court.

In 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

Read More: IMRAN KHAN’S NIKAH WITH BUSHRA BIBI SOLEMNISED TWICE, MUFTI SAEED TELLS COURT

During the previous hearing, Mufti Saeed, who solemnized the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, recorded his statement with the district and sessions court.

Mufti Saeed told the court that Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi during the latter’s Iddat period.

“Iddat” is the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man.

