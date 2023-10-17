PTI chairman’s cell in Adiala Jail ‘extended’

RAWALPINDI: The cell of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was extended in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The PTI chairman requested the special court judge about the extension in his jail cell in Adiala Jail during the last hearing of the case.

The jail cell of the PTI chairman has been ‘extended’ to almost 60 feet from 35 feet on the orders of the special court judge Abu Alhasnat, who is hearing cipher case against the former prime minister in the prison.

In today’s hearing former chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were to be indicted but the judge deferred their indictment for a week.

During today’s hearing, the copies of challan in the case were given to the suspects of the cipher case.

Read more: Cipher case: PTI chief, Qureshi’s indictment deferred

The former prime minister made two more requests from the judge in today’s hearing including for homemade food and a cycle for workouts, the sources said.

Judge Hasnat reportedly said the provision of food in jail is the responsibility of jail authorities while he issued a provision of the cycle to the former prime minister as per jail manual.