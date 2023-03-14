Imran Khan challenges non-bailable arrest warrant in judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for him in a female judge ‘threat’ case, ARY News reported.

On Monday, a district and sessions court judge Rana Mujahid Rahim in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the judge ‘threat’ case.

As per details, the legal team of Imran Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intizar Haider Panjutha challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant of Imran Khan in the district and sessions court.

Due to the absence of sessions judge Tahir Mahmood, the duty judge Sikandar Khan marked the plea to Additional Sessions judge Faizan Haider Gilani.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

It may be noted that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief’s plea against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s decision and directed Khan to ensure that he appears before the lower court on March 13.

