Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the judge ‘threat’ case.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim resumed the hearing in the morning and adjourned for an hour to ensure Imran Khan appears before the court.

“I would issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan if he did not appear in court during the specified time,” the judge was quoted as saying to Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Panjutha, when he sought exemption from court appearance for his client.

Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Panjutha stated that due to security fears, the PTI chief has requested for exemption from appearing in court.

The court had summoned Imran Khan for Monday to submit copies of the case. A case was registered against him by the Margalla police station.

However, after the resumption of the hearing, the court after confirmation from Imran Khan’s lawyer that he will not appear before the court issued his non-bailable arrest warrant and ordered to present the PTI chief before the court on March 29.

It may be noted that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq accepted the PTI chief’s plea against Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal’s decision and directed Khan to ensure that he appears before the lower court on March 13.

