Imran Khan moves IHC against ECP’s disqualification verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged his disqualification in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

Barrister Ali Zafar filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court pleading to declare the ECP verdict void. The petitioner also pleaded with the court to fix his plea for hearing today.

Meanwhile, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has fixed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against his disqualification. The court will hear the plea on Monday.

Hours after the verdict, Imran Khan released his first video message after the ECP’s verdict in the Toshakhana case. The PTI chief said that he will approach the court against his disqualification. “The chief election commissioner (CEC) gave a partial verdict after becoming part of the conspiracy and mafia.”

“The whole nation takes to the streets to protest against the partial verdict. I told my friends last night that they are going to disqualify me.”

“CEC is working against us for the last 2.5 years. He gave eight partial verdicts against us which were nullified by the court.” Khan also blamed CEC for creating hurdles in elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the nexus of PML-N and PPP.

