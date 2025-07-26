PTI founder challenges LHC May 9 verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan has challenged the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict pertaining rejection of post-arrest bail in cases related to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The LHC had previously dismissed the bail applications, prompting the PTI founder to seek relief from the apex court.

In his appeal, the PTI founder argued that the allegations of his involvement in the May 9 incidents are baseless, asserting that he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad at the time of the violence, making it impossible for him to be involved in the alleged crimes.

He further contended that the First Information Reports (FIRs) lack credible evidence to support the charges against him.

The petition mentioned inconsistencies in the prosecution’s statements, which the PTI founder claimed render the case dubious and necessitate further investigation. He also accused the police of delaying action for five months, suggesting bad faith and questioning the reliability of their statements.

The appeal emphasized that the evidence against him is insufficient, noting that other co-accused individuals in the same cases have already been granted bail.

The PTI founder further alleged that the cases were registered against him due to political vendetta, describing them as a violation of his constitutional rights. He argued that he is entitled to bail, given the lack of credible evidence and the political motivations behind the charges.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected post-arrest bail petitions of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A division bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict.

The bail petitions pertain to eight separate cases, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower case and Shadman Police Station arson attack.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.