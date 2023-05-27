Imran Khan challenges search warrants for Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved Lahore’s anti-terrorism court, requesting the cancellation of search warrants for his Zaman Park residence, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister named the state, Lahore commissioner, DIG operations Lahore, SSP operations Lahore, and others as respondents in the petition.

In his plea, Imran Khan maintained that the law enforcement officials acquired the search warrants with malicious intent.

“It is most respectfully prayed that the search warrant relating to petitioner’s house situated at Zaman Park, Lahore may kindly be set-aside which lacks the requisite legal parameters for a valid warrant in the interest of justice and fair play,” he said in his plea.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police obtained the search warrant for Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence from the ATC on May 18.

Earlier, Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir asserted that a deadlock persists between the provincial government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the search operation at former premier’s Zaman Park residence.

Speaking to a private news channel, the caretaker minister said that ‘no agreement was reached regarding a search operation’ during the negotiations held between the four-member delegation of Punjab police and PTI.

Amir Mir claimed that Imran Khan has been handed over a list of 2,200 “wanted people” involved in the attacks on military installations including Corps Commader House Lahore during the May 9 violence.