PTI protests: May 9 to be observed as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday decided to observe May 9 – the day ‘violent protests’ were held following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – as a black day, ARY News reported.

The meeting – chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif – was attended by federal ministers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, three services chiefs, heads of the security institutions and other senior officers.

The meeting vowed “zero tolerance” against violence and miscreancy in the country, emphasised the resolution of political differences through dialogue as per democratic values, without any confrontation.

The meeting resolved to bring all the elements involved in May 9 riots and arsons to justice as no desecration of security installation, public properties and national dignity would be tolerated.

The forum called for national unity and harmony amidst the complex geo-strategic situation caused by the global political confrontation as well as the enemies’ policy of instability.

The participants expressed full solidarity and support to the armed forces of Pakistan and strongly condemned the attacks on security installations to serve personal or political interests.

The meeting endorsed the decision of booking and trying the miscreants, planners, instigators and facilitators as per the constitution and relevant laws including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

The forum made it categorically clear that no leniency to be shown towards those involved in attacks on security installations and places under any agenda. It also decided to observe May 9 as black day.

The participants also paid tribute to the martyrs and their family members.

The meeting instructed for full implementation of the social media rules and regulations to overcome the propaganda patronised by foreign elements through local facilitation, and penalise the perpetrators.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.