‘Govt about to start Imran Khan’s character assassination campaign’

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Monday that a campaign for character assassination of the former prime minister Imran Khan is about to be launched through fake videos and audios.

In a video message on social networking site Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the imported government tried to use blasphemy cases against political opponents.

He said that the government will also start a major campaign for character assassination of Imran Khan, adding that these are the last weeks of the dummy government and the real freedom movement is not going to stop because of these issues.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained the authorities from arrest of Shehbaz Gill on his return from the United States.

Read more: IHC RESTRAINS ARREST OF SHEHBAZ GILL ON HIS RETURN FROM US

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order on a petition of protective bail for Shehbaz Gill, apprehending his arrest on return from the US visit, filed by Faisal Chaudhry.

He pleaded to the court that Gill was in America on the day when the incident took place. “Several FIRs of the incident have been registered in Faisalabad and other cities, which is against the laws of the land,” Faisal Chaudhry who appeared on behalf of the petitioner argued.

