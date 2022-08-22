Imran Khan claims govt intended to arrest him at late night

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the federal government intended to arrest him at late night, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while chairing a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan lauded the efforts of former federal minister Murad Saeed for mobilising the people. “The government intended to arrest me at 3:00 or 4:00 am,” he claimed.

The PTI Chairman said that such tactics by the ruling coalition would increase the party’s popularity. “Not a single party has gained such popularity among people of Pakistan,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that he demanded an inquiry into torture of Shahbaz Gill, but instead the government filed a terrorism case against him.

While praising the party’s leadership, the former prime minister noted that the country was witnessing a revolution, adding that they can change the country’s destiny.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the news of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers reached Bani Gala.

According to details, after the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread on social media, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala.

PTI leaders from across the country, including the leaders of Karachi and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, directed the workers to reach Bani Gala. Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, and Murad Saeed also reached Bani Gala.

