Imran Khan’s arrest rumours: PTI leadership, workers reach Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Following the news of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers reached Bani Gala.

According to details, after the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread on social media, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala.

PTI leaders from across the country, including the leaders of Karachi and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, have directed the workers to reach Bani Gala. Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, and Murad Saeed have also reached Bani Gala.

PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala and are raising slogans in favor of Imran Khan and ARY News.

لبرٹی چوک لاہور میں صبح دو بجے ہزاورں محب وطن اپنے ملک کی آزادی کا پہرا دے رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/sbKUNXMQU9 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) August 21, 2022

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen said in his statement that Imran Khan’s narrative has reached across the country, if our leader is arrested then he should know the consequences.

Read more: Rumours about Imran Khan’s arrest swirl on social media

Fawad Chaudhry said that hundreds of workers have reached Bani Gala, thousands of people are moving towards Bani Gala from other parts.

گھروں میں سوئے ہوئے لوگ رات کے 3 بجے اپنے چھوٹے چھوٹے بچوں کے ہمراہ بنی گالہ پہنچ رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/prb76WlkQ5 — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) August 21, 2022

In Faisalabad, a large number of PTI workers staged sit-in at Samundri Road.

عمران خان کے جانثار فیصل آباد سمندری روڈ dtype pull پر ابھی تک دھرنا جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے pic.twitter.com/2ZgPO3vVb1 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 21, 2022

Pervaiz Khattak and Yasmin Rashid also called the workers to reach Bani Gala, Murad Saeed said the revolution is knocking, everyone has to come to Islamabad, those who have not come yet should also come.

Comments