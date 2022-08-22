Monday, August 22, 2022
Imran Khan’s arrest rumours: PTI leadership, workers reach Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Following the news of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers reached Bani Gala.

According to details, after the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread on social media, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala.

PTI leaders from across the country, including the leaders of Karachi and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, have directed the workers to reach Bani Gala. Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, and Murad Saeed have also reached Bani Gala.

PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala and are raising slogans in favor of Imran Khan and ARY News.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen said in his statement that Imran Khan’s narrative has reached across the country, if our leader is arrested then he should know the consequences.

Fawad Chaudhry said that hundreds of workers have reached Bani Gala, thousands of people are moving towards Bani Gala from other parts.

In Faisalabad, a large number of PTI workers staged sit-in at Samundri Road.

Pervaiz Khattak and Yasmin Rashid also called the workers to reach Bani Gala, Murad Saeed said the revolution is knocking, everyone has to come to Islamabad, those who have not come yet should also come.

