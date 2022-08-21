Rumours about Imran Khan’s arrest swirl on social media

The rumours of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan have swirled on social media, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rumours of Imran Khan’s arrest turned out to be just propaganda as routine police deployment was seen at the PTI chief’s Bani Gala residence.

According to ARY News correspondent, routine police security was seen at the Bani Gala residence as six to seven cops were deployed there.

بنی گالا سے تازہ ترین صورت حال۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/5NTMpF4pcV — Abdul Qadir (@AbdulqadirARY) August 21, 2022

A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Imran Khan’s residence, whereas, the central leaders also reached Bani Gala. Moreover, PTI activists have also gathered at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The PTI workers raised slogans in the support of Imran Khan and ARY News.

Earlier, it emerged that police teams blocked the routes leading to Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan.

Unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan’s residence. Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes, whereas, heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed.

The street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off. Following the unusual movement, dozens of PTI workers reached Imran Khan Chowk.

The PTI leader Murad Saeed also claimed that the arrest warrant for Imran Khan was issued. He also called PTI workers to stay alert.

عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے آرڈرز جاری۔ اپنی خودداری مانگنے کی جسارت کی قیمت چکھانے کا وقت آگیا ہے۔نکلو پاکستان کی خاطر! — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 21, 2022

The development came after a terrorism case was against PTI Imran Khan under anti-terrorism for threatening an additional session judge.

According to details, an anti-terrorism case has been filed against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Sources say that the text of the PTI chief’s August 20 speech has also been included in the FIR.

Rana Sanaullah’s statement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said earlier in the day that the PTI chief should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG and Magistrate Islamabad.

He added that the PTI chairman will have to be answerable for threatening the officers. Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law did not take its way, Rana added.

Rana added that they could not let people challenge the government’s writ because it would fan extremism. PTI Cheif, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

