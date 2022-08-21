Police block routes leading to Imran Khan’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Police officials have blocked the routes leading to Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan’s residence. Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes, whereas, heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed.

The street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off. Following the unusual movement, dozens of PTI workers reached Imran Khan Chowk.

READ: ISLAMABAD POLICE DENIES NEWS ABOUT WITHDRAWING IMRAN KHAN’S SECURITY

The development came after a terrorism case was against PTI Imran Khan under anti-terrorism for threatening an additional session judge.

According to details, an anti-terrorism case has been filed against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

Sources say that the text of the PTI Chief’s August 20 speech has also been included in the FIR.

Imran Khan, addressing a PTI rally in Islamabad, had said that they would file cases against Inspector General Islamabad Police, Deputy IG Islamabad Police and magistrate Zeba Chaudhry for the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

READ: GOVT SEEKS LEGAL ADVICE TO BOOK IMRAN KHAN UNDER SEDITION CHARGES

Responding to Imran Khan’s speech Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI Chief should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG and Magistrate Islamabad.

He added that the PTI Head will have to be answerable for threatening the officers. Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law did not take its way, Rana added.

Rana added that they could not let people challenge the government’s writ because it would fan extremism. PTI Cheif, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

