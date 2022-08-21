Sunday, August 21, 2022
Islamabad police denies news about withdrawing Imran Khan’s security

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have denied news about withdrawing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s security, ARY News reported. 

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of Islamabad police, they have not withdrawn Imran Khan’s security. The statement condemned the false propaganda about the withdrawal of security from Imran Khan’s house.

The statement added that some elements are spreading fake news, people should not share anything without verification.

