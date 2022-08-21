Islamabad police denies news about withdrawing Imran Khan’s security

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have denied news about withdrawing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s security, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of Islamabad police, they have not withdrawn Imran Khan’s security. The statement condemned the false propaganda about the withdrawal of security from Imran Khan’s house.

اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس نے عمران خان سے پولیس سیکیورٹی تاحال واپس نہیں لی۔ اسلام آباد پولیس سکیورٹی واپس لینے کے متعلق جھوٹے پراپیگنڈے کی مذمت کرتی ہے۔ چند افراد کی طرف سے ایک جھوٹی مہم جاری ہے۔ عوام سے گزارش ہے کہ کسی بھی خبر کو بغیر تصدیق کے شئیر نہ کریں۔⬇️ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 21, 2022

Also Read: PTI prepares alternate strategy amid ban on Imran Khan’s speeches

The statement added that some elements are spreading fake news, people should not share anything without verification.

Comments