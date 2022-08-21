Govt planning to arrest Imran Khan, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed fear of Imran Khan’s arrest and said that the incumbent government was planning to detain the party chairman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference today, said that a case was lodged against PTI chief Imran Khan today. “I think, the government is planning to arrest Imran Khan. PTI workers should stay alert and wait for the party call.”

“Imran Khan has addressed the historic rally in Rawalpindi which was his first power in connection with the PTI’s mass contact campaign. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are panicked after the political advancement of the PTI.”

Qureshi warned that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible for the consequences if any untoward move was made. “I was told that the street lights of Bani Gala have turned off.”

“The PTI chief has summoned an important session tomorrow. Imran Khan will address another rally in Multan on September 8. The PTI workers should stay alert and wait for the call. We are peaceful democratic people.”

“Today is an important day and we will stay awake tonight. Workers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will have to come out for protecting Imran Khan.”

“We have to continue our political struggle within the constitutional and legal boundaries.” He warned the incumbent government of severe consequences if it exceeds the legal boundaries against the PTI leadership.

Commenting over PTI’s victory in Karachi’s NA-245 by-polls, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Today, Sindh people give a clear message to the rulers in Islamabad that they are standing with Imran Khan.”

Regarding the suspension of ARY News transmission, Qureshi said that the new channel was victimised for impartial coverage. ARY News was airing PTI’s stance before the nation. Qureshi said that voices should be raised collectively against the illegal suspension of ARY News.

Earlier, police officials have reportedly blocked the routes leading to the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan’s residence. Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes, whereas, heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed.

The street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off. Following the unusual movement, dozens of PTI workers reached Imran Khan Chowk.

