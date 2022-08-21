Imran Khan vows not to surrender in struggle for real independence

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has vowed not to surrender in the struggle for real independence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing the public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh today, Imran Khan said, “Only nation can defeat the corrupt people. I will stay on roads until getting the real independence.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He congratulated the PTI organisers for holding a successful public gathering in a very less time. “Today, a campaign is started in the country that aims to deprive the nation of real independence.”

READ: PEMRA BANS LIVE SPEECHES OF IMRAN KHAN

Khan said that the youth is the future of Pakistan and they will decide the fate of the country. He criticised the discriminative enforcement of law separately for rich and poor people in the country.

The PTI chief criticised that he was ousted from power through an alleged foreign conspiracy when the country was witnessing significant economic growth. He said, “Regime change was staged in Pakistan as Imran Khan has rejected the US slavery. Countries design their foreign policies for the betterment of their nations. I did not want my nation to join the US-led war.”

While criticising the war on terror, Khan said that thousands of Pakistanis were martyred in the US-led war and he wanted to permanently come out of the American-led war. He once again criticised, “If India can purchase cheap oil from Russia despite being an ally of the US, then why not us? If India can provide petrol on Rs25 lower rates then why he cannot take the same step?”

READ: GOVT SEEKS LEGAL ADVICE TO BOOK IMRAN KHAN UNDER SEDITION CHARGES

Regarding May 25 rally, Khan said that the incumbent government used illegal tactics to target PTI workers and he concluded the sit-in to avoid bloodshed.

Condemning Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, Imran Khan said, “Shahbaz Gill was abducted and tortured. I did not know the whereabouts of Gill for two to three days until the lawyers told me about the condition of Shahbaz Gill.”

“Shahbaz Gill is a professor and an educator in the United States (US).

“Shahbaz Gill is a professor and an educator in the United States (US). He came here to serve his country and participate in the struggle for building a new Pakistan. Gill’s driver and his driver’s wife were also abducted. They captured photos of Shahbaz Gill after subjecting him to torture.”

READ: ISLAMABAD POLICE DENIES NEWS ABOUT WITHDRAWING IMRAN KHAN’S SECURITY

He added that he will never accept the rulership of the thieves.

While condemning the suspension of ARY News transmission, Imran Khan said, “ARY News went off-air after the channel presented the stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The Number 1 channel of Pakistan, ARY News was closed to stop presenting PTI’s stance.”

He criticised that individuals were receiving threats for giving statements independently on media.

He reiterated the call for the organisation of fresh elections to end the political and economic instability in Pakistan.

Comments