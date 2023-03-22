They want to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has hatched a plan to kill him like Murtaza Bhutto – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and brother of former premier Benazir Bhutto, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier accused Inspector-Generals (IG) of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan of hatching an assassination plan against him, saying that they want to kill him like Murtaza Bhutto.

“IG Punjab and Islamabad constituted two squads, which will mix up with PTI workers and supporters and shoot at police officials,” Imran Khan alleged, adding that the police, in this regard, will launch an operation and kill him at home like Murtaza Bhutto.

The PTI chairman said that the PDM government wants another tragedy like Model Town. “The nation knows me for over 50 years,” he said, asking about ‘any moment’ he broke the law.

Referring to the joint session of Parliament being held today, Imran Khan said that the coalition parties want to ban PTI from participating in the elections. “They [the incumbent rulers] know that they cannot compete with PTI in elections,” he added.

The former premier also lambasted the government over a ‘crackdown’ against his party workers, saying that such moves were unprecedented in democracy.

He pointed out that almost 143 cases, related to blasphemy, treason and others, were registered against him across the country. “We are writing letters to Human Rights and international organisations on the current situation the PTI was facing,” he added.

Imran Khan also claimed that he was mentally prepared to be arrested at Islamabad judicial complex. He further said that the government attacked his residence as if a terrorist was hiding there. He further claimed that his party workers were separated from the rally and were being arrested while the police pelted stones from the roof outside the court.

The PTI chief also claimed that he may conduct another operation in Zaman Park in the evening or tomorrow. He appealed to his workers not to get provoked by anyone’s words and even if a new warrant is issued against him.

He asked party workers to allow police team to enter his home if they arrive with a new arrest warrant against him. “I am ready to court my arrest, but I will not let my people die,” he added.

Imran Khan also announced holding a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night. “I will announce a new plan of action on Saturday at Minar-e-Pakistan,” he added.

