Imran Khan vows to expose his ‘assassination’ plot at judicial complex

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday vowed to expose how he was trapped in an ‘assassination’ plot at the Judicial Complex, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in his tweet said: “Shortly I will expose how I almost walked into a death trap & the plot to kill me in the Judicial Complex; and how Almighty Allah saved me in the nick of time.”

Shortly I will expose how I almost walked into a death trap & the plot to kill me in the Judicial Complex; and how Almighty Allah saved me in the nick of time. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2023

Imran Khan also shared a video of a man from his Twitter account who was trying to provoke Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to get violent.

“I want to tell all PTI that no matter what the provocation, we must protest peacefully & within the bounds of the Constitution. Otherwise, we will give these fascists reason for more violence.”

This agency man trying to provoke our workers to get violent & is being exposed. I want to tell all PTI that no matter what the provocation, we must protest peacefully & within the bounds of the Constitution. Otherwise we will give these fascists reason for more violence. pic.twitter.com/BIrrgt4nfq — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2023

It may be noted that the PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt in the Wazirabad rally, last year, and after that threats had been issued by the Interior Ministry for another possible attack on him.

The former premier who is facing around 100 cases has been asking for a video link hearing of the case due to security threats.

