Imran Khan says govt wants to arrest him before elections

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday claimed the federal government wants to arrest him before elections as per the “London Plan”, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan said this while expressing his views with PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who called on him at Zaman Park. The meeting discussed the country’s political situation and legal matters.

The former prime minister said the government has turned blind in ‘revenge politics’ and added he is proud of the PTI workers who are fighting oppression.

Imran Khan claimed that the government is afraid of holding elections. “They want to arrest me before elections as per “London Plan”.”

He asked the masses to come out against the ‘corrupt mafia’ in the elections.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN READY TO TALK TO ANYONE FOR COUNTRY’S SAKE

Earlier, the former prime minister said he is ready to talk to anyone for the sake of the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan stated on his social media account on Twitter stated that “I can sacrifice anything for the development, interests and democracy of Pakistan.”

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the party supporters and workers for joining his Haqeeqi Azadi Tehreek.

Comments