Imran Khan ready to talk to anyone for country’s sake

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said, “I am ready to talk to anyone for the sake of the country,” ARY News reported.

PTI chief Imran Khan on his social media account on Twitter stated that “I can sacrifice anything for the development, interests and democracy of Pakistan.”

پاکستان کی ترقی، مفادات اور جمہوریت کیلئے میں کسی قربانی سے گریز نہیں کروں گا، اس ضمن میں، میں کسی سے بھی بات کرنے کیلئے تیار ہوں اور اس جانب میں ہر قدم اٹھانے کیلئے تیار ہوں — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 16, 2023

The former premier further stated, “I am ready to talk to ‘anyone’ for the sake of the country’s development and interest.

حقیقی آزادی کی جدوجہد میں ہمارےساتھ شامل پاکستان کے عوام اور لاہور سمیت پاکستان بھر سے آنے والے اپنے کارکنان کا دل کی گہرائیوں سے شکریہ ادا کرنا چاہتا ہوں۔ میری دعا ہے کہ ہماری اس جدوجہد اور حقیقی آزادی کے سفر کو اللہ رب العزت کامیاب فرمائیں! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 16, 2023

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the party supporters and workers for joining his Haqeeqi Azadi Tehreek.

Earlier in the day, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad rejected Imran Khan’s plea and upheld his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict on a plea of the PTI chairman seeking suspension of his arrest warrants.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard arguments and reserved a verdict on the plea.

The election commission’s counsel opposed the plea seeking suspension of the arrest warrants. “The court has rejected scores of pleas for exemption from attending the hearing earlier,” ECP counsel said.

“Imran Khan has given declarations scores of times. DIG visited to talk with Imran Khan, but stones thrown at him,” lawyer said. “Warrants suspend when an accused appears in court. An extra-ordinary relief being demanded from the court,” counsel said.

