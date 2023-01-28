‘Law of Jungle’: Imran Khan condemns Fawad Chaudhry’s treatment by police

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the police ‘mistreatment’ of Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan lambasted the authorities for producing Fawad Chaudhry before court handcuffed and head covered ‘like a terrorist’.

“Taking Fawad to court handcuffed and head/face covered like a terrorist shows the low and vindictive levels Imported govt and State have reached,” the former premier stated, adding: “The treatment of Fawad, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill before him leaves no doubt in people’s mind that now we are a banana republic”.

Taking Fawad to court handcuffed & head/face covered like a terrorist shows the low & vindictive levels Imported govt & State have reached. The treatment of Fawad Ch & Azam Swati & Gill before him leaves no doubt in people’s mind that now we are a banana republic. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2023

The former prime minister wrote, in another tweet, that the law of the jungle now prevails “where might is right and the Constitution and law of the land have been totally subjugated by the pharaohs of today’.

The law of the jungle now prevails where might is right & the Constitution & law of the land have been totally subjugated by the Pharaohs of today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

