Imran Khan condemns ‘illegal’ Zaman Park raid, to raise contempt issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the police move and termed the raid on Zaman Park ‘illegal’, announcing to take legal action against the violation of sanctity of veil and walls, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that the assault and raid on his house today was first of all a ‘contempt of court’ as the police raided his house without a search warrant.

& barge into the house heavily armed. Worse, they did this after I left to present myself before Islamabad court, & Bushra bibi, a totally private non political person, was alone in house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

“We had agreed that an SP with one of our people would implement a search warrant because we knew otherwise they would plant stuff on their own, which they did,” he claimed.

Imran Khan questioned the authorities under which law they broke the gate, pull down trees and barge into the house. He termed the move ‘worse’ as the police raided his house after he left to present himself before the Islamabad court.

“Bushra bibi, a totally private non-political person, was alone in the house. This is a total violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of chadar & char diwari [veil and walls],” Khan stated.

He said that the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home and the violence against his workers and domestic staff will be raised in court.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers.

Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police is taking part in the operation at Zaman Park.

The police have closed the road leading to Zaman Park from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s Lahore residence. A heavy number of personnel are deployed on road leading to Zaman Park.

The police officials said that the search warrant was issued by an anti-terrorism court administrative judge and they arrived at Zaman Park with the search warrant.

